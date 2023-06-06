West Orange-Stark’s Tyrone Wilson earns college scholarship Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

West Orange-Stark High School graduate Tyrone Wilson has signed to play baseball at Wiley College.

Wilson has also received a scholarship, according to his high school.

The 2023 graduate plans to major in kinesiology.

“The Wiley Wildcats Baseball Program has become a very competitive NAIA program in Texas,” said Sergio Espinal, West Orange-Stark baseball coach. “I am very proud and excited for Tyrone.

“He has the ability to do well and play at this level. I will enjoy watching him grow and become a more developed baseball player.”

Wilson said he is grateful to everyone who helped him get to this point, especially Espinal.

“He has assisted me through every stage of this process, and I’m very grateful to go to college on a baseball scholarship,” Wilson added. “I can’t express how much this means to me.”

Wiley College is located in Marshall and is part of the Red River Athletic Conference. Founded in 1873 and named in honor of Bishop Isaac William Wiley, it’s one of the oldest HBCUs west of the Mississippi River.

Wilson’s signing ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Cornell Thompson Strength & Conditioning Center.