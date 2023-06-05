Phillip Benjamin Thompson Published 4:51 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

Phillip Benjamin Thompson, 69, of Orange, Texas, passed away on June 4, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas.

His beloved family was by his side after a bravely fought ten-year battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Officiating will be Deacon Hector Maldonado.

Visitation will take place prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Norfolk, Virginia, on June 16, 1953, he was the son of Benjamin Crable Thompson and Florence (Thibodeaux) Thompson.

Phillip was a man of great faith and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange.

He was employed at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas as a skilled Licensed Vocational Nurse.

Phillip was the oldest of 6 and was responsible for teaching his siblings all about classic rock music and Ford Mustang cars.

He was a registered member of the Boy Scouts of America and was recognized as a member of the Order of the Arrow.

During his free time, Phillip enjoyed fishing, barbequing, and watching his favorite Houston Astros.

He loved taking trips to the beach and spending time with his dear family.

Phillip’s loved ones will treasure their memories of him and will miss him deeply.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ben Thompson and Florence Thibodeaux; and baby sister, Clarisse Thompson.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Betty Tallant Thompson of Orange; son, James Thompson of Orange; daughters, Clarissa Thompson of Austin, Texas and Kayleigh Thompson and partner, Jay Martinez of Austin; siblings, Greg Thompson and wife, Susan of Orange, Suzanne Thompson of Beaumont, Bruce Thompson and wife, Crystal of Orange, and Mark Thompson of Beaumont; and brother-in-law, John Tallant and wife, Gwen; all of his many nieces and nephews; along with numerous other loving family and friends.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Greg Thompson, Mark Thompson, Suzanne Thompson, John Tallant, Bruce Thompson, and Jay Martinez.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society: P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, Maryland 21741.