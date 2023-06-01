Texas Department of Transportation outlines month-long traffic project in Bridge City

Published 9:43 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

BRIDGE CITY –  The Texas Department of Transportation outlined a month-long traffic project that is going to impact motorists traveling along a major Bridge City route.

State Highway 87 northbound from Cow Bayou to State Highway 62 will be down to one lane of traffic for approximately four weeks.

Traffic officials said road construction will lengthen the left turn bay for State Highway 62.

Motorists should expect delays at this location throughout June.

