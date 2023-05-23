Cops N Kids develops relationship between law enforcement and local children; see the details

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

Winston Bernard, 9; Vivian Bernard, 7; and Ryxann Bernard, 6, enjoy some time with Orange County Swat Commander David Lampman, left, in 2022. (Randy Strong/The Leader)

It is time for the 27th Annual Orange County Cops N Kids.

The fun is planned at Claiborne Park June 9.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to join law enforcement and first responders for plenty of fun and game.

Checking out one of the vehicles are Leah Joseph, 9; Braxton McGraw, 9; John Hal, 9; and Gonzalo Barroh, 9. (Randy Strong/The Leader)

Attendees can visit all area emergency personnel and services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be plenty of refreshments, hotdogs, chips, cotton candy, snow-cones, popcorn, drinks and watermelons.

All refreshments and activities are free to the public.

“At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we believe the Cops-N-Kids picnic is a very important tool in the development of a good relationship between law enforcement, emergency personnel and our local children,” Deputy Richard Guzman said.

“We hope to help bridge the gap between children and law enforcement by showing them we are here to help, are interested in their well-being and hopefully help guide them in making good decisions as they grow.”

More News

Area task force forms to combat growing wire theft problem

Cowboy Church adding horsepower for good cause with inaugural Car, Truck and Bike Show

1-year-old dies days after police say she ingested white substance

SEE THE NAMES — Motiva awards 2 Excellence in Education scholarship to Orange County high schoolers

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar