PHOTOS — Sabine Federal Credit Union welcomes crowd to networking coffee

Published 6:50 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Sabine Federal Credit Union on Strickland Drive was the site of Thursday morning’s Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce networking coffee.

Credit union CEO Kristi Charrier and Derek McWilliams, vice president of marketing, welcomed a large crowd of nearly 100 attendees.

They talked about the credit union’s current 75-years-in-business celebration.

A current special includes a complimentary crawfish cooker to those who secure a home equity loan with Sabine Federal Credit Union.

For more information, call 409-988-1300.

