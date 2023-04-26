Orange County man killed after disabled vehicle struck in pre-dawn hours Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. — An Orange County man was killed Wednesday before dawn, the results of a vehicle crash, authorities said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a fatal crash on the Interstate 210 Bridge in Calcasieu Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Henry Leon Miller of Bridge City.

The initial investigation revealed a 2017 Kia Forte, driven by Miller, was traveling east on I-210 before becoming disabled on the roadway.

Shortly thereafter, a 2010 Toyota Camry struck the Kia on the driver’s side.

Miller sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.