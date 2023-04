Orange County marriage licenses issued: April 10 – April 14, 2023 Published 3:51 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Marriage licenses issued for the week of April 10, 2023 through April 14, 2023 from the Office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk:

Ronnie Spears and Jocelyn Renae Dora

Brandon Gunner Cloide and Jewell Elizabeth Kelley

Ronald Alabado Romano and Leah Pasco Parrott

Justin Bradley Cloud and Leresa Charlene Toth

Bobby Wayne Armstrong and Angie Marie Watson

Jared Daniel Rankin and Baileigh Cecilia Rankin

James Michael Waldrum and Lori Deon Nash

Anthony Robert Moses and Megan Ann Marie Cormier

Ryan Heath Cunningham and Summer Brooke Cagle

Dayle Gene Bendy and Darla Ann Woolwine

Jamarius Legreg Childress and Kadejha Renee West

Denton James Staggs and Haley Frances Wright

Richard Linn Corbello and Jaimee Dee Moran

James Lloyd McNeil and Latisha Suzanne Myers

Lwaylon Demonseural Battles and Mykala Delyn Toler