Doris Hill Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Doris Hill, 100, of Orange, peacefully passed away on April 9, 2023, at home.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Orange Church of God.

Officiating will be Pastor Demetrius Moffett. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, at Orange Church of God.

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on March 13, 1923, she was the daughter of James Henry Short and Georgia E. Taylor. Doris was a teacher for 35 years, most of which she taught at West Orange Elementary School.

She was an active and loyal member of Orange Church of God. Doris spent most of her time volunteering for her church and others. She enjoyed writing and was a wonderful caregiver.

Doris was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Hill; as well as her son and daughter-in-law, James Robert Hill and Belinda Hill.

She is survived by her daughter, Roseanne McDade of Orange; grandchildren, Shawn McDade and wife Shannon, Jennifer Yawn and husband Brandon, James Robert Hill Jr., and Meagan Hill and husband Gerald LaChance; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Marie McDade, Connor McDade, Braeden McDade, Aslynn Yawn, Violet Yawn, and Aden LaChance.