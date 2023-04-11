Changes coming to elections in Orange County; plans create convenient voting Published 12:04 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The Orange County Elections Department is introducing Countywide Vote Centers.

Beginning May 6, these new Vote Centers allow convenient voting on Election Day no matter where you live, work or go to school in Orange County.

What are Vote Centers and how do they work?

Vote Centers are Election Day polling locations, where any Orange County registered voter may

vote, regardless of what precinct they reside in.

Previously in Orange County, voters were required to vote at an assigned precinct location on Election Day.

The goal with Vote Centers is to improve access and increase turnout on Election Day.

What can you expect?

New Vote Centers come with the same convenient check-in that voters are accustomed to.

In addition, voters will be able to vote their choice of candidates on the ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device.

This device allows the voter to confirm their selections before printing their ballot.

Once the ballot is printed, the voter can verify their choices again before depositing it in the ballot box.

During the May 6, 2023, Municipal Election, Orange County will have five Countywide Vote Centers available for voters.

For the November 2023 Election, there will be 23 Countywide Vote Centers open.

For additional information on elections, visit the Orange County Election website at www.co.orange.tx.us/departments/ElectionsAdministration,

where you will always find election locations, hours, sample ballots and more.