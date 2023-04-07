Community shines at Miss Orange County Scholarship Pageant Published 12:22 am Friday, April 7, 2023

LITTLE CYPRESS — Pageant director Jamey MacFarlane said the organization is excited to have Emma Grace Briggs serving as Miss Orange County Queen this year.

“We know she will be a great representative of our program throughout the county,” MacFarlane said. “We have an amazing group of girls representing Orange County this year, and we are excited for the upcoming year. Last year we were able to raise enough money to award $5,000 to our Senior Miss Division, and we cannot thank the sponsors and volunteers enough for their support.”

The Mauriceville Heritage Association hosted the 42nd annual pageant in conjunction with the 2023 Crawfish Bash, which is planned May 5-7.

For 42 years, the association has produced the pageant, which organizers describe as a moving experience that remains in the hearts minds of local young women for generations.

The Miss Orange County Pageant was held April 1 at the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School auditorium.

The event was sponsored by Top Deck Flooring Company, Foster Sound Company, Merle Normange- Orange & Bridge City, Mathews Jewelers- Orange, InsureLife Insurance Agency, Catt Law firm, First Financial Bank, Sabine FCU, the Sugie Lane Foundation, Dominion Forms, Mansfields Petals & Sweets, Petite n Pretty and Crowned Prisstique.

Mandy Simon and Theresa Hardin served as assistant directors.

Briggs was crowned Miss Orange County April 1, when she won a $2,500 scholarship.

She was also awarded the Miss Orange County Community Ambassador for having 217 hours of community service this past year.

Briggs is the daughter of Milton and Brittni Briggs. She is a member of the varsity and UIL cheer team at Bridge City High School and is an executive student council district representative. She plans to attend Texas A&M in the fall to pursue nursing.

Allyson Lynn Yeaman earned a $1,500 scholarship as first runner-up, Rylie Shaylen Hubbard received a $500 scholarship as second runner-up and Gabrielle Elizabeth Moore was named Most Photogenic.

Briggs was also recognized as Miss Personality.

Reigning 2022 Queen Aubrie Kate Woods continues her reign as 2023 Junior Miss Orange County.

“Aubrie has been a fantastic Junior Miss Queen going above and beyond to represent Orange County,” officials said.

Pre-Teen Miss Orange County is Aniston Mackay Yu, with Marren Rose Crawford as 1st Runner Up and Sydnei Nicole Spurlock as 2nd Runner Up.

Marren Rose Crawford was named Miss Photogenic and Miss Personality.

Young Teen Miss Orange County is Baelyn Marie Roberts, with Ryann Alyse Peltier as 1st Runner Up and Chandler Sophia Scott as 2nd Runner Up.

Charlee Kate Kinchen is Miss Photogenic and Baelyn Marie Roberts is Miss Personality.

In Little Miss Queen Orange County Division, Kaselyn May Douga is Little Miss Orange County, with Arlee Rae Reeves as 1st Runner Up and Keira Ann Escareno as 2nd Runner Up.

Arlee Rae Reeves is Miss Photogenic.

Adley Shea Venable is Petite Miss Orange County.

Memphis Kate Snipes is 1st Runner Up, Millie Jean Melancon is 2nd Runner Up and Snipes is Miss Photogenic.

Mini Miss Orange County is Penelope Kate Netterville.

Scarlett Grace Kennedy is 1st Runner Up, Makenna June Seago is 2nd Runner Up and Kennedy is Miss Photogenic.

In the Tiny Miss division, Lakelynn Elizabeth Mann is Lakelynn Elizabeth Mann, with Emerson Blake Stansbury as 1st Runner Up and Rowan Elaine Richard as 2nd Runner Up. Stansbury is Miss Photogenic.

In the Baby Miss division, Tynslee Brooke Conner is Baby Miss Orange County, with Carolinn Kay Swearingen as 1st Runner Up and Ivie Rae Bradley as 2nd Runner Up. Caroline Rita’Mae Byrd is Miss Photogenic.

Infant Miss Orange County is Everly Kate Miller. Taytum Grace Farmer is 1st Runner Up, Bristol Rae Chretien is 2nd Runner Up and Miller is Miss Photogenic.

About Mauriceville Heritage Association

The Mauriceville Heritage Association promotes the common good and general welfare of the Community of Mauriceville and neighboring areas. This is done locally raised revenue and the provision of property needed for cultural, academic, athletic and agricultural activities.

The group works to create positive outcomes for youth, senior citizens and families by providing material support to smaller community organizations, including the volunteer emergency services organization and family centered associations, developing strong community connections through the annual Bash and other annual events.