PHOTO FEATURE — Bobcats standout Pete Ragusa earns all-state honor Published 12:08 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

Orangefield High School’s Pete Ragusa was recently named to the 2022-23 UIL Boys All-State 3A Team, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

The senior point guard led the Bobcats to an 11-3 district record, second place district showing and third round appearance in the Texas State 3-A playoffs.