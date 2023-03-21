Dennis Ferrell West Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Dennis Ferrell West, 87, of Orange, Texas, passed away on March 20, 2023, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church in Orange.

Officiating will be Father Sinclair Oubre. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange.

A gathering will be held prior to the service at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, at St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church.

Born in Kirbyville, Texas, on July 22, 1935, he was the son of Alfred and Lillie Mae (Richardson) West.

Dennis was a man of great faith and a member of St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church.

He served his country in the United States Armed Forces during the Korean War.

Dennis later went on to work as an operator and supervisor at DuPont for 26 years before retirement.

During his free time, he enjoyed dancing, camping, or sitting outside with a hot cup of coffee.

Dennis’ family members were his first priority and he loved them dearly.

One of his favorite memories was riding dirt bikes with his kids when they were young.

His memory will live on in his loved ones’ hearts for years to come.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lillie West; his brothers; and his sisters.

He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Peggy West; children, Denise Caillier and husband, Jerry of Mauriceville, Texas, Charlotte Guillory and husband, Mac of Orange, and Doug West of Lumberton, Texas; grandchildren, Bethany Ramirez and husband, Daniel, Blaine Caillier and wife, Regina, Blake Caillier, Amanda Guillory and wife, Erin, Kim McCauley and husband, York, Steven Guillory and wife, Anne Marie, Christa Chapman and husband, Todd, and Chris West; great-grandchildren, Clara Caillier, Jet Caillier, Gabrielle Caillier, Madison McCauley, Bailey McCauley, Graham Guillory, Griffin Guillory, Grey Guillory, Grace Chapman, Jack Chapman, and Joseph Chapman; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Steven Guillory, Blaine Caillier, Todd Chapman, Danny Ramirez, Blake Caillier, and Kenneth Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St Francis of Assissi Catholic Church, 4300 Meeks Drive, Orange, Texas 77632. Or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306.