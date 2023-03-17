Gwendolyn Dixon Boehme Published 5:26 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

Gwendolyn Dixon Boehme, 102, of Orange, Texas, passed away on March 15, 2023, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont with family in attendance.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 20, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Orange.

Officiating will be Reverend Lani Rousseau.

Graveside service will begin at 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2023, at Beech Grove Cemetery in Anacoco, Louisiana.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm., Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Gwendolyn Dixon Boehme was born August 17, 1920, to Thomas Wayne Dixon and Sophenia (Addison) Dixon in Anacoco, Louisiana. Gwen grew up in Anacoco and was a faithful member of Beech Grove Methodist Church.

After graduating from Orange High School of Anacoco, Gwen moved to Beaumont where she lived at the YWCA and attended Chenier Business College. While living in Beaumont, Gwen met the love of her life, Lawrence H. Boehme, and they were married on September 4, 1938.

Later they moved to Orange, and she and Lawrence extended their family with five children: Lawrence Herbert, Jr., Sarah Elizabeth, Roger, Robert, and Richard.

Gwen was a full-time homemaker until Lawrence passed away at a young age and then she took a sales position at Sears, Roebuck and Company. Soon after she changed jobs and made a career at the Orange Leader, where she worked for 17 years, first in the classified ads department and then as assistant to the publisher.

Gwen decided to learn some additional skills, so she took courses at Lamar State College in Orange. For 85 years, Gwen was a faithful and very active member of First United Methodist Church in Orange.

She assisted with the church newsletter and was a member of Good News and Pairs and Spares Sunday School classes, Keen-Agers, and United Methodist Women.

Gwen also volunteered with the Lutcher Theater Service Guild for over 35 years, where she ushered patrons at many of the performances.

She was a proud member of the Democratic Party and served as a poll worker and Election Judge.

Until her recent illness, Gwen was an active member of the Orange Blossoms Line Dancers and would perform with the group at various community events.

Gwen was also a founding member of the Lamar State College Orange Senior Fitness Class, where she continued to participate in classes until recently.

Gwen lived a very long, fulfilling life. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Gwen will be missed by her family and all the people she has touched throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence H. Boehme, Sr.; parents, Thomas Dixon and Sophenia Dixon; brothers, Kelton Dixon and Terence Dixon; sister, Ernestine Dixon Buckley; and grandsons, Wesley Allen Boehme and Adam Lawrence Boehme.

She is survived by her children, Lawrence Herbert Boehme, Jr. and wife Linda of Coquille, Oregon; Sarah Elizabeth Boehme of Orange, Texas; Roger Boehme and wife Gloria of Webster, New York; Robert Boehme and wife Margaret of West Orange, Texas; Richard Boehme and wife Jennifer of Beaumont, Texas. Grandchildren: Brandi Boehme of North Bend, Oregon; Michael Boehme of Thousand Oaks, California; Aaron Boehme and wife Becky of Howe, Oklahoma; Angela Boehme and fiancé Erik Rall of Webster, New York; Charles Cloudy and wife Roxanne of Orange, Texas; Colleen Cloudy and partner Jeremy Davison of Shelton, Washington; Ashley Boehme Jost and husband Alan of Kingwood, Texas; and Kyle Boehme of Dallas, Texas. Great grandchildren, Bailey Mueller, Beau Smith, Russell Riggs, Jenna Boehme, Jentry Boehme, Jace Boehme, Lucy Jost, Jack Jost, Leo Jost, Layla Cloudy, Lucy Cloudy, and Lily Cloudy; one great great-grandchild, Scarlett Ramerez; as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers who helped her during her illnesses.