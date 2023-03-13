3 family members drown during outing; 3-year-old found wandering alone

Published 11:54 am Monday, March 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

A 3-year-old boy found wandering the shoreline in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, led to the discovery of other family members who had likely drowned Sunday.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said the child’s mother and two girls, ages 7 and 8, were pulled from the Gulf on Long Beach Road in Johnson Bayou just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

A 9-year-old boy was brought by medical helicopter to a hospital in Lake Charles and is listed in stable condition.

The two girls were brought to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, where they were pronounced dead.

The mother went to a different hospital and was pronounced dead, Burnett said.

Burnett said the family is from Mississippi, and the father is working at a liquefied natural gas facility locally.

A call to the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned.

— Written by Mary Meaux

