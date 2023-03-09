PHOTO FEATURE — West Orange-Stark juniors share leadership training with Rotary

Published 12:04 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Bijou Bright, Jasmine Bell and Krista Green

West Orange-Stark High School juniors Bijou Bright, Jasmine Bell and Krista Green spoke to Rotarians this week about their experience when they attended the RYLA leadership camp.

These juniors attended the leadership camp in January, where they worked on team-building activities.

Orange Texas Rotary Club sponsored the camp, “and they are always happy to hear about its impact on our students,” school district officials said.

More News

Jet ski racing coming to new Orange home next week

PHOTO FEATURE — Bill Nickum hits milestone and going strong

PHOTO FEATURE — Dr. Rickie Harris sees future with local students and plant development

Authorities identify Orange County bicyclist killed after truck crash

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar