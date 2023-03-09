PHOTO FEATURE — West Orange-Stark juniors share leadership training with Rotary Published 12:04 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

West Orange-Stark High School juniors Bijou Bright, Jasmine Bell and Krista Green spoke to Rotarians this week about their experience when they attended the RYLA leadership camp.

These juniors attended the leadership camp in January, where they worked on team-building activities.

Orange Texas Rotary Club sponsored the camp, “and they are always happy to hear about its impact on our students,” school district officials said.