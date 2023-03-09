Ellis “Buddy” Oscar Stevens III Published 2:57 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

Ellis “Buddy” Oscar Stevens III passed away on February 16, 2023 at his home after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born September 12, 1950, and raised in West Orange, Texas.

Upon graduation from West Orange High School, he enlisted with the U.S. Army National Guard – Airborne.

He retired from Dupont Sabine River Works after 35 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents E.O. and Matalea Stevens, wife Jo Bond Stevens, grandson Cody Alan Stevens and stepson Kelly Kirkpatrick.

He is survived by his wife Ella, sons Jason Stevens (Maria), Jody Stevens (Jewelie), daughter Julie Stevens LeLeux (Michael), stepdaughter Mary Santos-Matute along with his grandchildren Taylor, Caleb, Carly, Sarah, Hannah, Rylan, Ethan, Juan, Skylar, Shayla, Cade and soon to be great grandson Kaizen.

He is also survived by his brother Paul Stevens (Denise) of Colleyville, Texas and sister Jann Stevens of Mandeville, Louisiana.