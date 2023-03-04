Camryn Barragan named Outstanding Lifter in Bay City Published 12:18 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

VIDOR — Vidor High School Girls Powerlifting competed at the Regional meet in Bay City.

11 girls competed, and six of them medaled.

McKenzie Teinert placed fifth, Allysa Edmiston placed fourth, Lana Skinner placed fourth, Madison Watson placed first and Camryn Barragan placed first.

Barragan also broke the bench press record of 170 pounds with a 250-pound lift.

She won the Outstanding Bench Press Award and The Outstanding Lifter Award.

Four girls qualified for the State Meet in Frisco in two weeks.

Teinert, Watson, Brianna Williams and Barragan.

The girls placed third as a team.