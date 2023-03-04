Camryn Barragan named Outstanding Lifter in Bay City

Published 12:18 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Vidor High School Girls Powerlifting Team (Courtesy photo)

VIDOR — Vidor High School Girls Powerlifting competed at the Regional meet in Bay City.

11 girls competed, and six of them medaled.

McKenzie Teinert placed fifth, Allysa Edmiston placed fourth, Lana Skinner placed fourth, Madison Watson placed first and Camryn Barragan placed first.

Barragan also broke the bench press record of 170 pounds with a 250-pound lift.

She won the Outstanding Bench Press Award and The Outstanding Lifter Award.

Four girls qualified for the State Meet in Frisco in two weeks.

Teinert, Watson, Brianna Williams and Barragan.

The girls placed third as a team.

Camryn Barragan broke the bench press record and earned the Outstanding Lifter Award. (Courtesy photo)

More High School Sports

2 from West Orange-Stark Girls Powerlifting advance to state meet

Taryn Doiron capitalizes on support to pursue college volleyball dream

PHOTO FEATURE — Lady Bobcats golf battles weather

Take a look into the championship approach of Vidor sophomore anglers

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar