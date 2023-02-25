Filings for May election ends; Early voting begins April 24 Published 12:14 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

Filing for various seats in Orange and Jefferson counties ended last week with many contested races.

Election Day is May 6

Early voting for the May election is from April 24 to May 2.

Bridge City

Three seats are open on Bridge City City Council.

Place 1: Aaron Roccaforte

Place 3: Bryant Champagne

Place 5: Terri Gauthier

Bridge City Independent School District

Two seats are open on BCISD board of trustees and only the incumbents, Place 6 Michael C. Johnson and Place 7 Mark Anderson, have filed.

Orange City Council

Orange City Council has two seats up for election.

District 3 (single member district): Terry Turner Salter

Place 6 (three year term): Paul Birch and Henry Junior Leger

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District

Two seats up for election in WOCCISD.

Candidates are Ruthie Hancock, Tommy Wayne Wilson Sr. and Nia Lewis

City of West Orange

Three seats are up for election on West Orange City Council.

The three incumbents filed for reelection: Mayor Randy Branch, and councilmembers Meritta Kennedy and Brent Dearing.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Independent School District

Three seats are open on the LC-MISD board with only the incumbents filing: Place 1 Clinton Temple, Place 2 Joshua Fisher and Place 5 Kevin Wallace.

City of Vidor

The mayor’s seat and three council seats are up for election in the City of Vidor.

The contested race is the Ward 6 race. Candidates are Victoria M. Jones, Kathryn Weldon, and Lisa M. Harris.

Mayor Misty Songe did not draw an opponent, nor did Ward 1 incumbent Mercedes Lee or Ward 4 incumbent Jessica Barker.

Vidor Independent School District

Five seats are up on Vidor ISD school board.

The latest candidate list as of Feb. 13 includes:

Position 1: incumbent Gina VanDevender

Position 4: Natalie Long and Dr. Billy Jordan

Position 5: Brooke Gilthorpe

Position 6: Rollie Burr

Position 7: Bret Howard, Jeremiah Harrington, and Michael Helms

Port Arthur and Mid County

City of Port Arthur

Six spots are open on city council.

District 1: Willie “Bae” Lewis and Tierany S. DeCuir

District 2: Tiffany L. Hamilton and Armando Ruiz

District 3: Charles Joseph, Charlie Lewis Jr., Doneane Beckcom and Wanda Lewis Bodden

District 4: Allen “Opie” Valka, Harold L. Doucet, Kenneth Marks and Alicia Gayle Marshall

Position 5: Cal J. Jones, Matthews Christian Jr., Thomas J. Kinlaw III, and Allen Jacobs Jr.

Position 6: Donald Ray Frank Sr. and Chuck Vincent

Port Arthur Independent School District

Two spots are open on PAISD.

Candidates include Nina Stelly, Regina Drake, Kenneth Lofton Sr. and Dr. Johnny Brown.

City of Nederland

Two spots are open on City Council.

Ward 1: Brent Duplant, Curtis Stratton and Blaine Seymour

Ward 2: Randy Sonnier

Nederland Independent School District

Two spots are open on NISD and only the incumbents, Kay DeCuir and Jerry Albanese, have filed.

Sabine Pass Independent School District

There are two seats up for election on SPISD school board. Incumbents Charlene Deslatte and Julie Saunders filed for reelection. They are both unopposed.

Sabine Pass Port Authority

Three seats are up for election in the Sabine Pass Port Authority race.

Candidates are Suzette Lee Chumley, Linden Paul Berg, Rocky Keltz and Rebecca Dean Dolan.