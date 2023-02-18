Pets Alive group leading Pet Adoption Day in Orange; see details and impact Published 12:18 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

Beaumont Pets Alive is partnering with Granger Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to host “Pups and Trucks,” a pet adoption event in Orange from 1. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 21).

Donations are welcome.

“We will bring both dogs and cats that need homes,” said Kelley Kays, executive director and veterinarian for Beaumont Pets Alive. “We will also have pet supplies to sell to raise money. The items range from pet costumes to toys.”

Beaumont Pets Alive is a 501 3C non-profit organization that works on the local and regional levels to improve the health of animals as part of the “One Health” initiative.

“By contributing to the overall health of Beaumont,” she said. “We plan to continue helping the city to educate and provide resources for all of Southeast Texas to elevate animal welfare as an important part of the One Health initiative. One Health recognizes that the health of people is closely connected to the interactions between people, animals, plants and our environment. This is a second chance for animals who make it on a kill list in shelters.”

Because of the partnership with the city, the “Trap, Neuter & Release” program was launched.

“It has reduced the feral cat population significantly,” Kays said. “Beaumont Pets Alive has assisted the homeless with pet food and spaying and veterinary care for pets. Beaumont Pets Alive has worked with the Jefferson County emergency planning commission and assisted with the pets of those individuals who needed to evacuate.

“Currently, our primary service is to save animals that have no other option, whether they are ill and need veterinary care or behavioral instruction. We have a transport vehicle and have made multiple trips to Washington state and Massachusetts. We partner with other transports and Petco or PetSmart stores for adoption.

Kays said the efforts are responsible for making Beaumont a no kill city.

“Our goal is to make the Southeast Texas region a no kill,” she said. “For the municipal shelters, that means 90 percent of animals come out alive. Last year, 447 cats and 167 dogs were saved. Since we opened in 2018, a total of 3, 602 animals have been saved.”

The Granger Granger Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram invited the organization to partner due to its social media presence.

To look at the pets in advance, visit www.beaumontpetsalive.org.

— Written by Sierra Kondos