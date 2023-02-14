Plans underway for more Mardi Gras fun in 2024 Published 12:20 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Planning for next year’s Mardi Gras fun has already begun following a successful parade in Orange that included 20 entries of big floats and vehicles.

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce President Ida Schossow said there are almost 500 people in the crew.

“The floats were packed,” she said. “The after party when the crews were down there playing their music was really good. There was good participation not only by the krewes but by the community.”

According to Schossow, golf carts were allowed this year but more effort will be made to increase participation in 2024.

“The city did the motor parade last year on Friday night, so we are going to incorporate that into the big parade going forward,” she said. “We had a few this year, but next year we will incorporate gas-powered golf carts and side-by-sides as we combine those parades together to make it bigger.”

One of the encouraging parts of Saturday’s fun across Orange was the turnout and enthusiasm despite some chilly temperatures.

“You know, Mardi Gras is just one of those events,” Schossow said. “Mardi Gras is when it is, and some times we have a little cooler weather and some times we don’t. Despite the cold temperatures, you could see kids along the route with their parents. The participation was good.

“The kids are kind of what makes this parade so good. Ours is more of a family event, where people bring out their small children. Seeing them on the route really makes its enjoyable and worthwhile for everything.”

Check out a photo gallery of fun from Mardi Gras in Orange.