Outstanding soloist nod highlights choir performances from Little Cypress Junior High Published 12:18 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

LITTLE CYPRESS — Seventh and eighth grade choir students from Little Cypress Junior High traveled last week to Groves Middle School to participate in the TMEA Region 10 Solo and Ensemble contest.

Five soloists earned Superior rating for their solo performances, and three earned Excellent ratings.

The medium ensemble also received a Superior rating for the group performance.

Scarlett Hogge was also chosen as an outstanding soloist for the entire contest.