Britney Kilgore earns top student honor for Orangefield Published 12:02 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club awarded the Orangefield January Student of the Month to Britney Kilgore.

Kilgore ranks No. 12 out of 121 seniors.

She plans to attend Lamar University to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with the goal of becoming a traveling nurse.