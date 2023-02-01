Check out Orangefield High’s top UIL Academic Team performers Published 12:20 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Members of the Orangefield High School UIL Academic Team traveled to Nederland for an invitational meet over the weekend.

The social studies team of Prestyn Myers, Kadee English, Jackson Droddy and Brianna Moore won first place.

Kaitlyn Jenkins finished first in computer apps, while Brianna Moore and Laney Bellard finished second and fourth, respectively.

Jada Greiner took fourth in editorial writing, fourth in news writing and third in headline writing.

The team of Major Copeland, Paxton Skibo, Aaliah Bruner and Jackson Droddy finished second in current events.

In accounting, Ethan Brown and Aaliah Bruner finished in sixth.