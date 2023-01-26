Entergy Texas announces complete Orange County power restoration expected today Published 1:30 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

Entergy Texas announced at mid-day Thursday that crews restored power to 97 percent of customers impacted by Tuesday’s storm.

Officials said 889 customers in the Orange Network remained without power. The network includes Bridge City, Little Cypress, Mauriceville, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Rose City, Vidor and surrounding areas.

The final restoration time is 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to Entergy Texas, critical transmission infrastructure and substation repairs allowed crews to restore thousands of customers overnight in Orange County.

More than 700 workers remain in Southeast Texas assisting with restoration efforts.

About 30 Port Arthur network customers remained without power overnight after extensive damage was found during restoration efforts. All customers are expected to be restored today.

