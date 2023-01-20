VIDEO — Orange Police ask for help after AT&T telephone line cut in multiple places Published 2:07 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

The City of Orange Police Department was dispatched Monday to the 1000 block of DuPont Drive in reference to a theft.

It was discovered the hanging AT&T telephone line had been cut in multiple places.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle, or the subjects, or has any information pertaining to this theft, call the City of Orange Detective Division at 409-883-1095.

Residents can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.