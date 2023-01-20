VIDEO — Orange Police ask for help after AT&T telephone line cut in multiple places

Published 2:07 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

By Orange Leader

The Orange Police Department released this photo of the suspect vehicle.

The City of Orange Police Department was dispatched Monday to the 1000 block of DuPont Drive in reference to a theft.

It was discovered the hanging AT&T telephone line had been cut in multiple places.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle, or the subjects, or has any information pertaining to this theft, call the City of Orange Detective Division at 409-883-1095.

Residents can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

More News

Beaumont Police Department looking for missing Vidor man

Long-time football coach Jeff Mathews talks retirement, what’s next at Vidor High

UPDATE: Texas Department of Transportation cancels planned I-10 closure in Orange County

Adaptive Sports for Kids reaches dream of having artificial turf; greater service to special needs community

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar