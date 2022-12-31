JoAnn Webb Published 8:06 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

JoAnn Webb, 87, of Orange, passed away on December 27, 2022, peacefully at home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday December 31, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Officiating will be Chaplain Kevin Trinkle. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday December 30, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home.

Born in Orangefield, Texas on October 23, 1935, she was the daughter of Leon Webb and Auddie A. (Alford) Webb. JoAnn was a member of the First Christian Church of Orangefield for many years. After she graduated high school, she went to college for nursing.

JoAnn had nurse training at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, and was affiliated with Lamar University, then later with University of Texas in Galveston. JoAnn worked as a nurse for 43 years before retiring on May 9, 1999.

She loved to garden, especially flowers. JoAnn was an avid reader and loved to work on puzzles. She was a kind soul and had many friends. JoAnn was a wonderful lady and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Auddie Webb; and sister Ladonna Laughlin.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Claude Webb, Jr., Greg Laughlin, Avery Alford, Sandy Alford, Perry Shepperd, Thomas Glover, and Tyler Glover. Honorary pallbearers are Don Walles, Clem Tillman, Steve Laughlin III, and Freddy Joe Laughlin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Texas Children’s Hospital – www.texaschildrens.org, St. Jude’s Hospital – www.stjude.org, Shrines Children’s Hospital – www.shrinerschildrens.org, and First Christian Church of Orangefield – 4234 FM408 Orange, Tx, 77630.