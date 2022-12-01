Christmas on the Bayou returns to Bridge City; see how to participate or watch Published 12:28 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City is bringing back the memories Dec. 10, starting at 6 p.m.

After several decades, High Tides and Judice’s have brought back a Cow Bayou tradition.

This Christmas boat parade welcomes all to join in the fun or watch the show from the shorelines.

The parade route starts and ends at High Tides in Bridge City, going along the Cow Bayou shoreline.

Any boat decorated appropriately with lights may participate. No sign-up necessary, but everyone must be lined up and ready to depart by 6 p.m. at High Tides.

Spectators are encouraged to watch from the High Tides dock or upstairs patio to enjoy the show.

Drink specials will be available, along with food for purchase.

The Twenty Twos will be playing live music on the downstairs patio at High Tides from 7 to 11 p.m., and an awards ceremony will follow.

This beloved tradition was once led by Bridge City’s renowned A.J. Judice, who died in 2008.

Thanks goes to Al Judice Sr., A.J.’s son, and Wesley Dishon of High Tides, who have teamed up to kick off restarting of this annual celebration.

“We’ve already got about 50 boats participating, and we’re looking to sign up more,” Dishon said. “We have also been told with the word spreading fast around town, that the number of boats is growing daily.”

This route is estimated to take approximately two hours, so it promises be a sight to see.

For questions about the event, call High Tides during business hours — Wednesday-Sunday at 409-792-5001.

High Tides is located at 3109 Texas Avenue in Bridge City.

“Christmas on the Bayou” boat parade is co-sponsored by High Tides and Judice’s Cajun Cafe.