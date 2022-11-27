2 from Vidor, 1 from Beaumont arrested; linked to potential catalytic converter thefts Published 8:53 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

On Saturday at 1:11 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries), in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business.

Officers arrived on scene and three males ran from the area.

Officers apprehended two of the three males and then set up a perimeter for K-9.

The K-9 Officer and his partner conducted a track and located the third subject.

Officers located tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts when they checked the area.

All three subjects were arrested for evading arrest/detention and were taken to the Jefferson County jail without incident.

They were identified as, Michael Lake Lewis, 29, of Vidor resident; Timothy Bryan Claypool, 32 of Vidor resident; and Bo Bryan Holder, 33 of Beaumont.