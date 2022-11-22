Orange County marriage licenses issued: Nov. 14, 2022 – Nov. 18, 2022

Published 1:03 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By Orange Leader

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Nov. 14, 2022, to Nov. 18, 2022 include:

Thomas J. Gonzales and Kristin A. Martel

Ernest J. Linscomb and Melissa M. Wilson

Keegan W. Shaver and Amber R. Leleux

Ronald E. Shettlesworth and Kaitlin B. Enderle

Michael J. Matte and Melanie K. Feehan

Devon E. Collins and Jennie R. Strother

Tyler A. Davis and J Leigh M. Sluss

Dustin D. Allen and Janice J. Allen

John A. Mayeux and Destiny Z.S.F Herring

Brett M. Doxey and Natalie C. Clark

Douglas R. Dousay and Emily M. Amburg

