Orange County marriage licenses issued: Nov. 14, 2022 – Nov. 18, 2022
Published 1:03 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Nov. 14, 2022, to Nov. 18, 2022 include:
Thomas J. Gonzales and Kristin A. Martel
Ernest J. Linscomb and Melissa M. Wilson
Keegan W. Shaver and Amber R. Leleux
Ronald E. Shettlesworth and Kaitlin B. Enderle
Michael J. Matte and Melanie K. Feehan
Devon E. Collins and Jennie R. Strother
Tyler A. Davis and J Leigh M. Sluss
Dustin D. Allen and Janice J. Allen
John A. Mayeux and Destiny Z.S.F Herring
Brett M. Doxey and Natalie C. Clark
Douglas R. Dousay and Emily M. Amburg