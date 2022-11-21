Marlon Henry Risinger Published 5:04 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Marlon Henry Risinger graduated to heaven on November 13th, 2022, at the age of 88.

A celebration of his life was held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas on Friday, November 18th.

Visitation began at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral began at 10:00 a.m.

Graveside services followed at 3:00 p.m. at Dunnigan Cemetery, located on FM 2261 in Patroon, Texas (Shelby County). Marlon was a long-time member of Dunnigan Missionary Baptist Church.

Marlon was born to Grady and Allie Risinger on June 15, 1934, during the Great Depression. At age 19 he married the love of his life, Maxie “Burlene” Parker on July 25th, 1953. They spent 61 years together until her death in 2014.

Marlon was an Army veteran. He was drafted in January of 1955 and served his country in Germany for 2 years. He was then in the Army Reserve (inactive) for 6 years and later served in the Army National Guard for 3 years.

He worked for DuPont SRW in Orange, Texas from 1959 until his retirement in 1992.

He made many cherished friends there and was truly a legend for his pranks and humor.

Marlon, better known as PawPaw, loved his family and was devoted to them. He made so many special memories with his 2 children and 7 grandchildren throughout his life.

He also adored his 15 great grandchildren and loved it when they came to visit him.

He loved music and passed that on to his children. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and made sure his children and grandchildren got the opportunity to do those things with him.

He was always quick to give advice and had an infinite number of funny stories to tell to anyone who would listen.

His humor, wisdom, and faith shaped his family.

He could fix or build anything he set his mind to. He also loved listening to old country music and church hymns. Especially when his children sang them to him.

He was a humble and hardworking man.

Marlon (PawPaw) will be greatly missed by his family. He was absolutely one of a kind.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Grady and Allie Risinger; wife, Maxie “Burlene” Risinger; brother, Delbert Risinger; sister, Louise Yarbrough; sister-in-law, Joyce Risinger; brothers-in-law, Tuffy Webb, Elray Truss, and Welton Yarbrough.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Dr. Ronald Risinger and wife, Lynn; daughter, Lequita Hoffpauir and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Jason Ballard (Jenny), Amy Gaither (Matt), Chelsea Legate (Phillip), Katie Martin, Dane Risinger, Logan Risinger, and Brittney Bourque. Sisters, Shirley Webb and Sybil Truss; brother, Jerry Risinger (Lona), 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ronald Risinger, Dane Risinger, Logan Risinger, Jeff Hoffpauir, Matt Gaither, and Jason Ballard (who will also eulogize his PawPaw during the service). Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Risinger and Phillip Stone.