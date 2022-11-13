Samaritan Counseling Center of SETX finalist for $50K grant; YOU can help Published 12:26 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

Samaritan Counseling Center of SETX has been selected as a finalist for the CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge.

Samaritan Counseling promotes strong families and communities by engaging the entire family in the healing process.

“The citizens of SETX deserve the opportunity to have mentally safe spaces to grow and learn,” a statement from Samaritan said. “We are faithful in being a part of the solution and of a long‐term commitment to all in our community. These funds would provide critical mental health services to teens and adolescents in Southeast Texas.”

The CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge was established to recognize organizations and programs that are making significant impacts on communities’ toughest health issues.

Through the new initiative, the CareSource Foundation aims to inspire innovation on reducing health disparities and moving the needle on health equity.

“The Southeast Texas community sees the need for mental wellness support. Join Samaritan’s mission in providing hope and healing to all who need,” said Robin McCutcheon, executive director.

Samaritan Counseling Center of SETX and other finalists now move on to a public voting stage.

The public can vote once a day for the voting period, which ends Nov. 17.

The top vote-getter receives the $50,000 grand prize.

Competitions are held in various states with the focus varying from state to state.

Votes can be cast at form.jotform.com/222573535207151

All current competitions can be found at www.caresourcefoundationgrantchallenge.com.