Orange County residents make their Election Day choices Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Early voting in the general and joint election featuring state, county and local seats ran through Nov. 4.

Election Day was today (Nov. 8)

Results for local and regional races are as follows:

U.S. Representative District 14

REP Randy Weber (I) — winner

DEM Mikal Williams

State Board of Education, District 7

REP Julie Pickren — winner

DEM Dan Hochman

LIB Alan Pyeatt

State Senator, District 3

REP Robert Nichols (I) — winner

DEM Steve Russell

LIB Desarae Lindsey

Commissioner, Emergency Services District No. 1 (Top 5 elected)

Jerry E. Aldridge — winner

Gene Domec — winner

Nelda Nash — winner

Kenneth Luce

Larry C. Williams III

Wyatt Boyett — winner

John H. Houseman — winner

Commissioner, Emergency Services District No. 2 (Top 5 elected)

Glen Childers Jr. — winner

Chris Landry — winner

Wes Arnold — winner

Aaron McNeil

Carroll LeBlanc — winner

Scott Barnes — winner

Commissioner, Emergency Services District No. 3 (Top 5 elected)

Wayne LaCombe — winner

Bobby Smith — winner

Wesley Journeay — winner

Corina Alonso

Cammie Manshack Vincent — winner

Cathy Drake — winner

Chris Jagneaux

Commissioner, Emergency Services District No. 4 (Top 5 elected)

Anthony Shue — winner

Robert H. Hymes — winner

Dan Brack — winner

David Covey — winner

David Jones — winner

Proposition A Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD

FOR

AGAINST — winner