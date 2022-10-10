Orange County marriage licenses issued: Oct. 3, 2022 – Oct. 7, 2022
Published 6:34 am Monday, October 10, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Oct. 3, 2022, to Oct. 7, 2022 include:
Jonathan J. Vijil Figueroa and Jenipher Hernandez
Austin W. Borel and Kelsey C. Phebus
Joseph W. Leonard, IV and Brandi L. Welch
Karl Hartl and Gabriele E. Utner
Ricky B. Prince and Dallas Star R.L Lafleur
Kane A. Guillory and Lindsey T. Foster
Kurt A. Haggard and Taylor A. Waters
Steven R. Butler and Tommie J. Lavergne
Coy M. Kelley and Matilda D. Gould
Noah G. Cowart and Jaycelyn P. Harris
Taylor D. Eubanks and Madelyn A.C Hamilton
Khue N. Tran and Ying-Chu Yao
Ashton L. Roberts-Russell and Chasity R. Lingenfelter
Kevin G. Reyes Ayala and Maritza G. Ibarra
Cullen M. Parker and Breanna L. Shipp
Ryan J. McDonald and Mariah A. Strange
Leonard J. Songe, IV and Meredith M. Mallet
Blake J. Peveto and Kerstin D. Richard