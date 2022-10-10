Orange County marriage licenses issued: Oct. 3, 2022 – Oct. 7, 2022

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Oct. 3, 2022, to Oct. 7, 2022 include:

Jonathan J. Vijil Figueroa and Jenipher Hernandez

Austin W. Borel and Kelsey C. Phebus

Joseph W. Leonard, IV and Brandi L. Welch

Karl Hartl and Gabriele E. Utner

Ricky B. Prince and Dallas Star R.L Lafleur

Kane A. Guillory and Lindsey T. Foster

Kurt A. Haggard and Taylor A. Waters

Steven R. Butler and Tommie J. Lavergne

Coy M. Kelley and Matilda D. Gould

Noah G. Cowart and Jaycelyn P. Harris

Taylor D. Eubanks and Madelyn A.C Hamilton

Khue N. Tran and Ying-Chu Yao

Ashton L. Roberts-Russell and Chasity R. Lingenfelter

Kevin G. Reyes Ayala and Maritza G. Ibarra

Cullen M. Parker and Breanna L. Shipp

Ryan J. McDonald and Mariah A. Strange

Leonard J. Songe, IV and Meredith M. Mallet

Blake J. Peveto and Kerstin D. Richard