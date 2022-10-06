PHOTO FEATURE — Pink Ribbons highlight Gift of Life outreach

Published 12:10 am Thursday, October 6, 2022

By Orange Leader

YMBL volunteers place Gift of Life pink ribbons throughout Southeast Texas in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pictured are Keith Blackwood, Gary Wallace, Darrell Berwick, and Brad Pennison. (Courtesy photo)

Are you are wondering how dozens of large Gift of Life pink ribbons appeared magically throughout Southeast Texas over the weekend?

It was in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and as a reminder of free screenings and other services provided by the organization.

The effort was accomplished through the tremendous work of wonderful YMBL volunteers.

The YMBL Gift of Life Pink Ribbon Project is orchestrated by Chair Gary Wallace and Co-Chair Brad Pennison, with the exceptional leadership of YMBL Executive Director Chris Colleti.

The compassionate members voted to adopt Gift of Life’s Ribbon Run as one of their community causes in Southeast Texas.

The locations are everywhere from Orange, Beaumont, Port Arthur and in between, with approximately 150 ribbons currently installed.

Free screenings and other services are provided by Gift of Life. Call 409-833-3663 for more information. Matt Sherman is pictured. (Courtesy photo)

