Harold “Bud” Lee Ewy passed away peacefully at his home in Mesa, Arizona on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the age of 87.

Bud was surrounded by loved ones throughout his life and at the time of his passing.

Bud is survived by his daughter, Julee Ewy Bruno of Phoenix, Arizona; son, Mark Ewy and son-in-law Rusty Granger of Mesa, Arizona; granddaughters Katherine Bruno (Brandon Luth) of Tempe, Arizona; Karen Malick Trousdale (Ben) of Pasadena, California; Kristen Malick (Charley Leamons) of Phoenix, Arizona; and great-granddaughter Kennedy Grace Trousdale.

Bud is preceded in death by his loving wife, Carole Ann Ewy; parents, Carl and Helen Ewy of Hutchinson, Kansas; brother Stanley Ewy; father and mother-in-law, Wendell and Mildred Hall of Mesa, Arizona; and great-granddaughter, Ann Marie of Phoenix, Arizona.

Bud was born November 8, 1934 in Newton, Kansas, graduated from Hutchinson High School and went on to attend Hutchinson Junior College prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army serving in Korea and Hawaii.

He enrolled in Kansas State University where he graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

He married Carole in college and upon graduation they moved to Port Neches, Texas where he worked for Gulf Oil Chemical Company. They moved to Colorado and Missouri before returning to Orange, Texas where he retired before moving to Sun Lakes, Arizona.

Bud’s faith guided him through life’s challenges and celebrations. He was an active and dedicated member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Orange serving on the vestry, as Senior Warden, a lay reader, and studying and leading the Bethel Bible Series. He also served St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Chandler, Arizona as an usher and helping with their food bank.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 1401 W. Park, Orange, Texas.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bud’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church or to Disabled American Veterans.

Condolences can be sent to https://www.horizonfuneralcare.com/obituaries. The family would like to thank the staff at Banner Baywood Heart Hospital, and Hospice of the Valley who listened to his needs and provided care, kindness and compassion during his final days.