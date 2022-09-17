PASTOR MOFFETT — We must protect our children’s education

As we approach the end of September, we’ve had an opportunity to refresh ourselves and get acquainted with another school year.

We enter this school year with heavy hearts as we share in the loss of our Texas neighbors in Uvalde. Although this is not our first encounter with school shootings, it has given us a heightened sense of what could happen in a town such as Orange.

Our children truly are our greatest commodity. Their protection is paramount.

Steps have been taken to reduce the possibility and probability of having an active shooter on any of our educational campuses.

As we focus on the protection of life for our children, there is another threat that we are sleeping and slipping on. Are we protecting them from the attack on their education?

Are we protecting them from the attacks that hinders them from embracing the value of education?

As much as we’re keeping them physically safe, are we keeping the educational process for them safe?

Could we be doing more than what we are doing to help our children succeed in life?

We must keep in mind that all of us are continuing to evolve and learn. Whether directly or indirectly, we are learning and growing.

Our educational system has been under attack for too long. This is partly because of the lack of homeschooling.

Yes, home schooling. Not the home schooling that we know today. The homeschooling that we experienced back in the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

It was at home that we learned the basic foundations for respecting ourselves and respecting others. It was in the home that we learned how to respond when an adult speaks to us.

It was at home where we learned to control our emotions. Education is our greatest ally and is vital to the longevity within our society.

We must protect the culture and climate of our schools if we truly are committed and supportive of the total child, instead of limiting ourselves to Friday Night Lights.

Ignorance is a mass shooter and is looking to take out everyone it can. It’s time to step up our game.

Let’s not protect our children only from active shooters.

Let’s protect them from that and those who are looking to kill their educational growth. Education, Protection against Ignorance

Pastor De’mo Moffett, MSM, BSCJ is the senior pastor at Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace. Email him at pastordemomoffett@gmail.com.