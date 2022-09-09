Ernest G. Trahan, 76, was born November 3rd, 1945 and passed away September 7th, 2022.

Ernest retired after serving in the United States Army for 25 years.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

He is survived by his wife of 20 plus years, Shelma Trahan; children, Keith Trahan and wife, Jenny, Jennifer Trahan, Donna Simon, Geno Quidera, Janie Hyatt, Eldon “Bubba” Welch, Lisa Bowers and husband, Dutch, Mattie Sue Graham, Deedra & Ronald Hollie; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Donald Trahan and Diane Trahan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Ernest and Marie Trahan.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 12th.

The funeral service will start at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 13th. The visitation and funeral service will be held at First Pentecostal Church, 225 Hwy 109 S, Starks, Louisiana.

Interment will follow at Fountain Cemetery, Starks, Louisiana.

Arrangements were handled by Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 W. 4th St., DeQuincy, Louisiana.