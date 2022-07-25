Orange Police want to identify iPad theft suspect

During the afternoon hours of Friday, an unknown female fraudulently ordered an apple iPad online and had it shipped to a local store for pickup, according to the Orange Police Department

A camera on the property captured photographs of the suspect.

If you have information about this crime, call Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.