Orange Police identify and locate iPad theft suspect

UPDATE: As of 12:39 p.m. Monday, the Orange Police Department announced the suspect from this case has been identified and come in to the police department for questioning.

“Orange Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance,” a release stated.

(Original story)

During the afternoon hours of Friday, an unknown female fraudulently ordered an apple iPad online and had it shipped to a local store for pickup, according to the Orange Police Department

A camera on the property captured photographs of the suspect.

