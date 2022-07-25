Orange Police identify and locate iPad theft suspect

Published 8:30 am Monday, July 25, 2022

By Orange Leader

The Orange Police Department released this photo of an iPad theft suspect.

UPDATE: As of 12:39 p.m. Monday, the Orange Police Department announced the suspect from this case has been identified and come in to the police department for questioning.

“Orange Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance,” a release stated.

(Original story)

During the afternoon hours of Friday, an unknown female fraudulently ordered an apple iPad online and had it shipped to a local store for pickup, according to the Orange Police Department

A camera on the property captured photographs of the suspect.

If you have information about this crime, call Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

