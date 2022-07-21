1 shot multiple multiple times, another arrested near Vidor

VIDOR — A man was shot multiple times and another man detained by law enforcement in Vidor Thursday.

Orange County Sheriff’s Capt. Joey Jacobs said authorities received the first call of shots fired at 4:22 p.m. for the violence in the 2000 block of Havens Road, which is near Ella Lane.

The victim, who was in serious condition, was brought to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth in Beaumont for treatment.

A second man was detained and brought to the OCSO, Jacobs said. The man was not under arrest as of 5:25 p.m. but was detained.

The shooting took place at a residence, authorities said.