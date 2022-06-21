Police ask for help; release images of armed Orange robbery, assault

Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By Orange Leader

The Orange Police Department is asking for help identifying the man pictured in relation to a recent armed robbery and assault.

ORANGE — Police in Orange are searching for two men who struck a clerk with a firearm several times during a robbery Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:14 a.m. to Petroleum Wholesale/Main Street Market, 333 N. Lutcher Drive, for a robbery.

A gas station/convenience store clerk told police two men entered the store at the same time.

Orange Police were dispatched to Petroleum Wholesale / Main Street Market in reference to an aggravated robbery.

One of the men walked around to where she was sitting and brandished a handgun before striking her with it several times.

The other man took cash from the register, according to information from the Orange Police Department.

Both men left the store in an unknown direction.

The clerk was treated for her injuries and is recovering, police said.

A description is limited as the victim described the suspects as black males wearing hoodies with bandanas covering their faces.

The City of Orange Detective Division is investigating and looking for the public’s assistance.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle, the unmasked male in the footage or has information about the robbery; call the Detective Division at 409-883-1095.

Residents can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

A view of the assailants.

More News

Orange County marriage licenses issued: June 13-17

Lamar State College Orange administrator working as statewide advocate for underrepresented student populations

New member appointed to Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Board

Vidor children thrive in Animal Antics Camp

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar