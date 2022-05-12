Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Leon Vice Jr., 95, who passed away on May 10, 2022.

Pastor John Vice will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in Hayes Cemetery, Iowa, LA.

Mr. Vice, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Leon Vice Sr. and the former Lydia Primeaux.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura Vice Byrne (Gregory); son, John L. Vice (Dianna); grandchildren, Christopher S. Byrne (Katy), Tara Vice Warfel (Robert), John Patrick Vice, and Hannah Rae Vice; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Lilly, Lincoln, Cooper, and Jude; sister, Carolyn Sue Vice Trahan (Paul); and sister-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” Vice.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Louise Parker Vice; parents, Leon and Lydia Vice.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home – Bertrand on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Byrne, John Patrick Vice, Pastor Rod Chitwood, Bryan Arabie, Tara V. Warfel, and Hannah R. Vice.

