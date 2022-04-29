Andy Fred Harvey Sr., 87, of Orange, passed away on April 27, 2022, at the Medical Center of SETX in Port Arthur.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Officiating will be Reverend Jeff Bell. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, April 29, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Meridian, Texas, on November 26, 1934, he was the son of Winston and Freddie Evelyn Harvey.

Andy loved to fish, occasionally salt water fishing but his favorite was bass fishing. He loved competing in bass tournaments.

Andy would take all of his kids camping for weeks at a time each summer.

He loved his family more than anything especially when everyone could get together.

Andy would host big family gatherings at his house every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

He was truly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alberta Harvey; sons, Andy Fred Harvey, Jr. and Edward Russell Harvey; grandsons, Joshua Erway and David Lee Erway; son-in-law, Corbin David Erway; as well as his parents, and all of his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his daughters Judy Lavon Erway of Vidor, and Evelyn Sue Kay and husband Clint of Orange; his sons, Albert Leon Harvey of Vidor and James Emmanual Harvey of Austin; as well as many grandkids, great grandkids, great great grandkids, other family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Angela Lopez, Albert Harvey, Willy Harvey, Coby Harvey, Russell Harvey, and Stephanie Marta.

Alternate pallbearers will be Glenda Harvey, Layla Scott, Christian Silva, Derek Lopez, and Emily Erway.