West Orange-Stark students engineer strong showing at Regional Meet

West Orange-Stark Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering students attended the Regional Meet at Lamar University.

Students in attendance included Tristin Odom, Elton Hijdari, Erion Hijdari, Diego Ibarra, Kensley Waller, and Cameron Washington.

Student award winners include:

Most Valuable Engineer — Diego Ibarra, Kensley Waller, Elton Hijdari

Ibarra and his team came in third during the competition.

Odom was awarded the Outstanding Student award.