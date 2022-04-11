Longtime Fire Chief David Frenzel honored by Orange as most tenured city employee

Longtime Orange Fire Chief David Frenzel was honored by city leaders as he retired after 53 years of service.

Frenzel joined the City of Orange Fire Department April 19, 1969. He is the longest standing Fire Chief at 25 years and the most tenured city employee in the City of Orange’s history.

Frenzel was part of many great feats at the Orange Fire Department, including the construction of Fire Station #3, a newly constructed Central Fire Station, remodel of Fire Station #2, and lowering the ISO rating in the City of Orange from a PPC of 5 to a PPC of 2.