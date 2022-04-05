Team Granger BBQ competition nears for United Way

Join Team Granger as organizers once again raises funds for United Way of Orange County.

This is an IBCA sanctioned event where you can see cook teams participate in an official BBQ competition.

Awards presentation begins at 5 p.m. May 7 across from Granger Chevrolet on MacArthur Drive.

The event starts at noon.

You can also buy a wristband for $10 to sample links and pulled pork from the Team Granger cook trailers.

And with the purchase of a wristband, you can get a child’s ticket for a free hot dog.

There will also be other kids’ activities, including bounce houses and cornhole boards.

There are still a few cook team and vendor sports available.

Call 409-883-3591 for additional details or visit here for more online news.