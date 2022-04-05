Team Granger BBQ competition nears for United Way

Published 12:22 am Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By Orange Leader

Join Team Granger as organizers once again raises funds for United Way of Orange County.

This is an IBCA sanctioned event where you can see cook teams participate in an official BBQ competition.

Awards presentation begins at 5 p.m. May 7 across from Granger Chevrolet on MacArthur Drive.

The event starts at noon.

You can also buy a wristband for $10 to sample links and pulled pork from the Team Granger cook trailers.

And with the purchase of a wristband, you can get a child’s ticket for a free hot dog.

There will also be other kids’ activities, including bounce houses and cornhole boards.

There are still a few cook team and vendor sports available.

Call 409-883-3591 for additional details or visit here for more online news.

More News

Jerrod Watkins trial date set; defense may ask for venue change for intoxication manslaughter case

Check out Orange County EDC’s economic snapshot for region

Do you know me? West Orange Animal Shelter finds furry friend.

Police identify man found dead Saturday in Port Arthur canal

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar