TIM COHRS: Orange has a story around every corner

This is now my third week at The Orange Leader, and I have learned a lot about how an small community is overflowing with stories to tell.

My second day on the job was spent doing the mundane tasks that a journalist like me does, which is gathering news and setting up interviews.

One thing I did not expect was to go meet the City Manager Mike Kunst, along with Stephen Hemelt, the publisher of The Orange Leader.

Kunst welcomed me and Stephen with open arms and I have never seen a city official more open and more willing to meet with the media as him.

Kunst took Stephen and I through a tour of the new City Hall building, which is actually an old bank, which I thought was interesting.

After we wrapped up at City Hall, we then went to the city’s public works office, where I met James B. Wolf, Director of Public Works and James Lawrence, City of Orange Director of Parks.

Wolf and Lawrence outlined recent and upcoming projects

We then went to the city planning department to learn about all of the developments going into the city.

After this, I realized this is a growing city, and even county, bursting with stories.

Whether it be the new restaurant going in around the corner, a new exhibition at a museum or an upcoming bond election, there is a story at every corner.

In the subsequent days that followed, I learned how much the city values the amenities it holds.

From Northway Park, to Stark Museum of Art, the city has hidden gems — what other city has a population of 18,000, multiple museums, multiple high-quality parks, a gigantic theater and botanical gardens?

Every city has hidden gems, some cities just need journalists to uncover them.

Tim Cohrs is a staff writer with the Orange Leader. He can be reached at tim.cohrs@orangeleader.com.