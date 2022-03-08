Mary J. Chargois

Published 5:46 pm Tuesday, March 8, 2022

By Obituaries

Mary J. Chargois

Mrs. Mary J. Chargois, 70, was born on September 19, 1951 in Houston, TX.

She passed away in Orange, Texas on March 2, 2022.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 3:00pm.

Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm.

Both services will take place at Mount Calvary Baptist Church ~ 612 North 3rd Street, Orange, Texas 77630.

Services have been entrusted to O. W. Wiley Mortuary, 1290 Pinemont Dr., Houston, TX 77018, (713) 681-7475.

More Obituaries

J.B. Prouse

Kenneth P. Ruane

Travis R. Vincent Sr.

Edward John Palermo Jr. “Junebug”

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar