Mrs. Mary J. Chargois, 70, was born on September 19, 1951 in Houston, TX.

She passed away in Orange, Texas on March 2, 2022.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 3:00pm.

Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm.

Both services will take place at Mount Calvary Baptist Church ~ 612 North 3rd Street, Orange, Texas 77630.

Services have been entrusted to O. W. Wiley Mortuary, 1290 Pinemont Dr., Houston, TX 77018, (713) 681-7475.