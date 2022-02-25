Travis R. Vincent Sr., 86, of Orange, passed away on February 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 28, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Sinclair Oubre.

Burial will follow at Parish Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on November 20, 1935, he was the son of L.J. and Lena Vincent.

Travis was an amazing man, and anyone who knew him could count on him. He was able to retire from GSU at 55 years old, Travis went on to mow grass after that and loved every minute of it.

He really was a man’s man, loved to be outside for any reason. He was happily married to the love of his life Gwen for 49 special years; and together they made sure to set an example of compassion and kindness their children would follow.

Everyone who knew Travis knew that he was an extremely kind, loving, gentle and peaceful person that loved his family very much.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Gwen; grandson, Jason Vincent; his parents, L.J. and Lena Vincent; and his brother and sisters, Louise Hutchison, Julia “Baby” Pope, Bernice Dailey, L.J. Vincent, Jr., and Dee Hanks.

He is survived by his children, Travis Ray Vincent, Jr. and Cammie, Toni Sullivan and Cha-Chee, Susan Vincent and Sergio Gonzales, Tim Vincent and Mona, Kurt Vincent and Delania all of Orange; grandchildren, Jessica Vincent and Paul Watkins, Krystal Meixner and Brandon, Kimberly Swindle and Austin, Amanda Swindell and Jacob, Timothy Vincent and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Rylan Jurgensmier, Killian Meixner, Gwendolyn Meixner, Railee Vincent, Ruby Vincent, Azariah Vincent; and sister Libby Negrotto.