Kenneth P. Ruane, 80, passed away on February 20, 2022.

Ken leaves three children: David Ruane of Shaker Heights, OH, Denise Ritossa and Robert of Kirtland, OH, and Dan Ruane of Nashville, TN, and two grandsons, Ryan and Nicholas Ritossa of Kirtland, OH.

Ken was an avid marathon runner. He qualified and competed in the Cleveland and Boston races and many races in Houston, TX.

Ken always enjoyed a top rung finish in his age group. He also qualified and competed in the Senior Olympics in track and field in CA.

Ken’s favorite sport was golf. He was a member of the Sunset Grove Country Club for over 40 years, and served as an officer for the golf league.

Ken worked at Dupont from the age of 18 until 1998. Ken achieved an engineering degree from Fenn College of Cleveland State University in 1973.

Ken graduated with honors achieving magna summa cum laude status.

He was stationed at plants located in Cleveland, Nashville, and Orange.

After retirement from Dupont, Ken rounded out his professional career as an adjunct instructor in LIT-Technology at Lamar University.

Cremation will be under the direction of Claybar Fuenral Home in Orange.